Jane Street Group LLC Invests $87,000 in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,233 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Riverview Bancorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 948,801 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 94,406 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 651,442 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 15,395 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,286,422 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,384,000 after buying an additional 225,822 shares in the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Martin S. Friedman sold 186,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $965,282.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 7,310 shares of company stock worth $43,681. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of Riverview Bancorp stock opened at $5.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $6.59. The company has a market capitalization of $115.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.78 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.65.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.40 million. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 2.92%. On average, analysts forecast that Riverview Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Riverview Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the savings and loans company to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Riverview Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 14th. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target (up previously from $6.25) on shares of Riverview Bancorp in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen started coverage on Riverview Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Riverview Bancorp Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

