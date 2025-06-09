Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $62,000 Investment in SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 53,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Get SKYX Platforms alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SKYX. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SKYX Platforms by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 712,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in SKYX Platforms by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 201,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 80,245 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SKYX Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in SKYX Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SKYX Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut SKYX Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th.

SKYX Platforms Stock Down 0.8%

NASDAQ:SKYX opened at $1.25 on Monday. SKYX Platforms Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of -3,526.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.30.

SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 million. SKYX Platforms had a negative net margin of 44.92% and a negative return on equity of 353.92%. Equities research analysts expect that SKYX Platforms Corp. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SKYX Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

SKYX Platforms Corp. provides a series of safe-smart platform technologies. The company’s first and second-generation technologies enable light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrically wired products to be installed and plugged into a ceiling’s electrical outlet box. It also provides universal power-plugs and receptacle products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SKYX Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SKYX Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.