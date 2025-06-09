Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $62,000 Investment in SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 53,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SKYX. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SKYX Platforms by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 712,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in SKYX Platforms by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 201,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 80,245 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SKYX Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in SKYX Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SKYX Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Wall Street Zen cut SKYX Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th.
SKYX Platforms Stock Down 0.8%
NASDAQ:SKYX opened at $1.25 on Monday. SKYX Platforms Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of -3,526.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.30.
SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 million. SKYX Platforms had a negative net margin of 44.92% and a negative return on equity of 353.92%. Equities research analysts expect that SKYX Platforms Corp. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SKYX Platforms Company Profile
SKYX Platforms Corp. provides a series of safe-smart platform technologies. The company’s first and second-generation technologies enable light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrically wired products to be installed and plugged into a ceiling’s electrical outlet box. It also provides universal power-plugs and receptacle products.
