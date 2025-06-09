Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $86,000 Investment in Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Separately, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Vince during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 16.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VNCE opened at $1.48 on Monday. Vince Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $6.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $19.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.63.

Vince ( NYSE:VNCE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.16. Vince had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $79.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.98 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vince Holding Corp. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VNCE shares. Wall Street Zen began coverage on Vince in a research report on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Noble Financial lowered shares of Vince from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

Vince Holding Corp. provides luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer segments. The company offers a range of men's and women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede products, and jackets, dresses, skirts, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories, as well as woven shirts, core and fashion pants, and blazers under the Vince brand.

