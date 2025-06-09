Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $86,000 Investment in Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.
Separately, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Vince during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 16.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Vince Stock Performance
NYSE:VNCE opened at $1.48 on Monday. Vince Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $6.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $19.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.63.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have weighed in on VNCE shares. Wall Street Zen began coverage on Vince in a research report on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Noble Financial lowered shares of Vince from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VNCE
Vince Company Profile
Vince Holding Corp. provides luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer segments. The company offers a range of men's and women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede products, and jackets, dresses, skirts, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories, as well as woven shirts, core and fashion pants, and blazers under the Vince brand.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vince
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Five Below Pops on Strong Earnings, But Rally May Stall
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Intel’s Dual Gamble: AI Innovation Now, Foundry Fortunes Later?
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- X: 1 Reason to Bet on U.S. Steel, and 1 Reason to Hold Back
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vince Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vince and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.