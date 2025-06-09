Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Epsilon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Epsilon Energy by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 144,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 12,550 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Epsilon Energy by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 90,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Truffle Hound Capital LLC acquired a new position in Epsilon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,490,000. Finally, Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in Epsilon Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 117,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital set a $8.40 price objective on Epsilon Energy in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Epsilon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ EPSN opened at $7.39 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.51. Epsilon Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $7.59. The company has a market capitalization of $162.71 million, a P/E ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 0.17.

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 million. Epsilon Energy had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Analysts forecast that Epsilon Energy Ltd. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Epsilon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 119.05%.

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a North American onshore independent natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of natural oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. It has natural gas production in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas production in the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, and Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

