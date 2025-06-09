Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in Vivani Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VANI)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vivani Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VANI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 57,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Get Vivani Medical alerts:

Separately, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vivani Medical by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 71,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 11,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Vivani Medical news, Director Gregg Williams purchased 44,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $43,956.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,799,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,751,208. This represents a 0.93% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 120,662 shares of company stock worth $120,526. Company insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Vivani Medical in a report on Monday, May 19th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VANI

Vivani Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ VANI opened at $1.15 on Monday. Vivani Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $2.09. The stock has a market cap of $68.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.15.

Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Research analysts forecast that Vivani Medical, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vivani Medical Profile

(Free Report)

Vivani Medical, Inc, a clinical stage company, develops various implants that treat chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. It engages in developing a portfolio of miniature drug implants to deliver minimally fluctuating drug profiles; and implantable visual prostheses devices to deliver useful artificial vision to blind individuals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VANI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vivani Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VANI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vivani Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivani Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.