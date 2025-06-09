Jane Street Group LLC Purchases Shares of 10,747 GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDL)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Matauro LLC acquired a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 162,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 67,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC boosted its stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF by 212.5% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 103,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 70,491 shares during the period.

GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF Price Performance

AMDL stock opened at $5.85 on Monday. GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $21.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.30.

GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (AMDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. AMDL was launched on Mar 4, 2024 and is issued by GraniteShares.

Featured Stories

