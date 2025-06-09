Jane Street Group LLC Reduces Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 80.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 147,057 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 554.3% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,097,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 929,713 shares during the period. Indaba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,550,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850,000 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Equity Commonwealth by 1,735.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,469,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335,409 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $1.58 on Monday. Equity Commonwealth has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $21.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average of $3.08. The stock has a market cap of $169.73 million, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.57.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

