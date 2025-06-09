Jane Street Group LLC Sells 15,624 Shares of Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,624 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Immunic were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Immunic alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Immunic during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Immunic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 177,542 shares during the last quarter. 51.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immunic Trading Up 2.0%

Immunic stock opened at $0.79 on Monday. Immunic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $2.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.05. The firm has a market cap of $75.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Immunic ( NASDAQ:IMUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Immunic, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IMUX. Wall Street Zen lowered Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Immunic in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Immunic in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Immunic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.60.

Read Our Latest Report on IMUX

About Immunic

(Free Report)

Immunic, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases in the United States and Germany. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial, for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis; and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.