Jane Street Group LLC Sells 9,214 Shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its stake in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) by 43.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,849 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,214 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Orion Group were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Orion Group by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Orion Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Orion Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Orion Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORN. Wall Street Zen raised Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. B. Riley raised shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

In other Orion Group news, Director Austin J. Shanfelter sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total value of $260,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 419,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,634,594.05. This trade represents a 6.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ORN opened at $9.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $364.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.04, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.64 and a 12 month high of $12.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.26.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $188.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.33 million. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

