Jane Street Group LLC Takes $79,000 Position in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 14,810 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MFM. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 98,145 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 8,079 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 346,432 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 15,058 shares during the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank bought a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $997,000.
MFS Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.7%
Shares of MFM stock opened at $5.06 on Monday. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $5.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.34.
MFS Municipal Income Trust Cuts Dividend
About MFS Municipal Income Trust
MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
