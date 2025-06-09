Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,883 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Get BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BGY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,376 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,782 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 20,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,461,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,758,000 after purchasing an additional 32,568 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Stock Down 0.1%

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust stock opened at $5.79 on Monday. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $5.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.54.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0426 per share. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.