Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,883 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BGY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,376 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,782 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 20,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,461,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,758,000 after purchasing an additional 32,568 shares during the last quarter.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Stock Down 0.1%
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust stock opened at $5.79 on Monday. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $5.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.54.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Announces Dividend
About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
