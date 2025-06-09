Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Free Report) (TSE:EPI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 45,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPIX. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lepercq Multi Asset Fund purchased a new stake in ESSA Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in ESSA Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Vazirani Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ESSA Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

EPIX stock opened at $1.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.58. ESSA Pharma Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $7.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.69.

ESSA Pharma ( NASDAQ:EPIX Get Free Report ) (TSE:EPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. As a group, analysts anticipate that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company’s lead candidate EPI-7386, an androgen receptor based resistance mechanisms that develop in patients with castration-resistant prostate cancer and metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

