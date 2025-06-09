Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VCSA. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vacasa by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 6,710 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vacasa by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vacasa by 5,550.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 233,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 229,715 shares during the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vacasa Price Performance

Shares of Vacasa stock opened at $5.39 on Monday. Vacasa, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.40 and its 200-day moving average is $5.00.

Vacasa Company Profile

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($2.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.24) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $137.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.65 million. Vacasa had a negative return on equity of 44.16% and a negative net margin of 10.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vacasa, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and its Guest App. Vacasa, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

