Jane Street Group LLC Trims Stake in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Free Report) by 69.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,232 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 25,138 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in FutureFuel were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in FutureFuel by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in FutureFuel by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,225 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,288 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 5,047 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FutureFuel by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,153 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,064 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in FutureFuel by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 232,211 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 8,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

FutureFuel Stock Performance

FF stock opened at $3.89 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.61. FutureFuel Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The firm has a market cap of $170.17 million, a PE ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.60.

FutureFuel Cuts Dividend

FutureFuel ( NYSE:FF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $17.54 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. FutureFuel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -160.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of FutureFuel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard P. Rowe bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $59,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. The trade was a 300.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

FutureFuel Company Profile

FutureFuel Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

