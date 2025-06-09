Jane Street Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its stake in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,821 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in RAPT Therapeutics were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RAPT. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 994.4% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 16,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 14,697 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 401.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 42,636 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RAPT stock opened at $1.17 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.12. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $3.99. The stock has a market cap of $154.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of -0.11.

RAPT Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAPT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.23. On average, analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RAPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright upgraded RAPT Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's lead inflammation drug candidate is zelnecirnon (RPT193), a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

