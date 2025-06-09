Jinxin Technology Holding Company American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:NAMI) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Jinxin Technology Holding Company American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:NAMI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Sunday.

Shares of NAMI stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. Jinxin Technology Holding Company American Depositary Shares has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $7.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.76.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jinxin Technology Holding Company American Depositary Shares stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Jinxin Technology Holding Company American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:NAMI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Jinxin Technology Holding Co engages in the provision of digital content services. The company was founded in August 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

