Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Downgraded to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.
Kandi Technologies Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ KNDI opened at $1.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.20. The company has a market cap of $93.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kandi Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $2.25.
Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.26). Kandi Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.00 million.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Kandi Technologies Group
Kandi Technologies Group, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing electric vehicle (EV) products and parts in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers also off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and battery packs and smart battery swap system.
