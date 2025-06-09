Kayne Anderson BDC (KBDC) versus Its Peers Head-To-Head Review

Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC – Get Free Report) is one of 695 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Kayne Anderson BDC to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Get Kayne Anderson BDC alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kayne Anderson BDC and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kayne Anderson BDC $117.70 million $77.07 million 8.84 Kayne Anderson BDC Competitors $14.15 billion $71.35 million 38.26

Kayne Anderson BDC’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Kayne Anderson BDC. Kayne Anderson BDC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kayne Anderson BDC 59.80% 12.65% 6.77% Kayne Anderson BDC Competitors 11.22% -48.18% 1.91%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Kayne Anderson BDC and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

54.6% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Kayne Anderson BDC shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Kayne Anderson BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.1%. Kayne Anderson BDC pays out 88.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.2% and pay out 92.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Kayne Anderson BDC is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Kayne Anderson BDC and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kayne Anderson BDC 0 2 3 0 2.60 Kayne Anderson BDC Competitors 138 773 983 27 2.47

Kayne Anderson BDC currently has a consensus price target of $16.60, indicating a potential upside of 4.27%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 26.41%. Given Kayne Anderson BDC’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kayne Anderson BDC has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Kayne Anderson BDC beats its competitors on 8 of the 14 factors compared.

Kayne Anderson BDC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kayne Anderson BDC Inc. is a business development company which invests primarily in first lien senior secured loans, with a secondary focus on unitranche and split-lien loans to middle market companies. Kayne Anderson BDC Inc. is based in CHICAGO.

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.