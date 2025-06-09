Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KNSA. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Shares of KNSA opened at $30.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -215.91 and a beta of 0.06. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $17.38 and a twelve month high of $30.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.27 and a 200-day moving average of $21.91.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $137.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.35 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, insider Ross Moat sold 27,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $800,777.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,223.30. This trade represents a 74.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 2,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $77,630.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,613,098.22. This represents a 2.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 391,014 shares of company stock valued at $10,101,143. 54.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSA. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $16,992,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 170.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,034,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,961,000 after buying an additional 651,700 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,452,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,289,000 after buying an additional 557,934 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 149.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 491,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,922,000 after buying an additional 294,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,451,000 after buying an additional 277,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

