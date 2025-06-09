Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Knife River were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Knife River alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KNF. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Knife River by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 15,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Knife River during the 4th quarter worth $4,201,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Knife River in the 4th quarter valued at $2,703,000. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its position in Knife River by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 696,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,766,000 after purchasing an additional 16,698 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Knife River by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Knife River Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE:KNF opened at $92.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.84. Knife River Co. has a one year low of $66.51 and a one year high of $108.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.32). Knife River had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $353.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.84) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Knife River Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Knife River from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Knife River in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KNF

Knife River Profile

(Free Report)

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Knife River Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knife River and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.