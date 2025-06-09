Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Stock Holdings Reduced by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC lowered its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 70.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,945 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in Landstar System by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, BOKF NA grew its stake in Landstar System by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 348 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $140.09 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.22. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.99 and a twelve month high of $196.86. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The transportation company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.07). Landstar System had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 31.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on LSTR shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Landstar System from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Landstar System from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Landstar System from $177.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Landstar System from $161.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.42.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

