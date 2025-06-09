Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Separately, Craig Hallum set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd.

LIND opened at $10.98 on Friday. Lindblad Expeditions has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $14.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.69 million, a PE ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 2.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.94.

In related news, Director Alex P. Schultz purchased 36,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.97 per share, with a total value of $289,908.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 283,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,084.31. The trade was a 14.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

