Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.25.

Littelfuse Trading Up 1.6%

Littelfuse stock opened at $217.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.38, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Littelfuse has a 1 year low of $142.10 and a 1 year high of $275.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.23.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $554.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.60 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Littelfuse will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 1,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.50, for a total value of $291,707.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,180,062.50. The trade was a 19.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth $131,579,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Littelfuse during the first quarter worth $43,574,000. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 39.9% during the first quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 618,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,628,000 after buying an additional 176,243 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth $32,865,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 60,177.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 113,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,295,000 after buying an additional 113,134 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

