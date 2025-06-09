Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Cut to $200.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has an underperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $424.00 to $353.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $344.96.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LULU

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 19.8%

LULU opened at $265.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $285.93 and its 200-day moving average is $338.24. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $226.01 and a 1-year high of $423.32. The company has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.26.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 3,539 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Dnca Finance increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Dnca Finance now owns 198 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 325 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 930 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.