Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Cut to $270.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $325.00 to $270.00 in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $313.00 to $302.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $373.00 to $346.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $344.96.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 19.8%

LULU stock opened at $265.27 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $226.01 and a 52 week high of $423.32. The company has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $285.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.24.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 10.3% during the first quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 35,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at $806,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 242.3% during the 1st quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC now owns 267 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at $12,451,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

