Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Lowered to $303.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $389.00 to $303.00 in a report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $424.00 to $353.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $313.00 to $302.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.96.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

LULU opened at $265.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $285.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $338.24. The firm has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.26. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $226.01 and a 1 year high of $423.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.60. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 506.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

