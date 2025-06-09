Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Get Lyft alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LYFT. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lyft

Lyft Price Performance

Lyft stock opened at $15.53 on Friday. Lyft has a twelve month low of $8.93 and a twelve month high of $19.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.50 and a 200-day moving average of $13.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 258.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Lyft had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lyft will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lyft announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 11th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the ride-sharing company to reacquire up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lyft

In related news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 2,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $38,299.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 879,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,896,068.40. This represents a 0.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jill Beggs sold 1,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $25,796.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,863.47. The trade was a 7.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,732 shares of company stock worth $347,159. 3.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyft

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lyft by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,049,250 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $451,645,000 after buying an additional 2,046,639 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Lyft by 26.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,849,205 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $294,978,000 after buying an additional 5,178,118 shares during the period. Rakuten Group Inc. bought a new position in Lyft during the first quarter valued at about $130,434,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lyft by 103.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,804,782 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $110,598,000 after buying an additional 4,980,876 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Lyft by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 9,338,222 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $120,463,000 after buying an additional 1,224,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.