MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Get MannKind alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MNKD. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MNKD

MannKind Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $4.38 on Friday. MannKind has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $7.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.57 and a beta of 1.02.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. MannKind had a net margin of 8.07% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $78.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. MannKind’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MannKind will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MannKind

In other MannKind news, Director Steven B. Binder sold 80,144 shares of MannKind stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.69, for a total value of $375,875.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,006,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,721,005.59. The trade was a 7.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Thomson sold 32,179 shares of MannKind stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $150,597.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 772,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,614,958.36. This represents a 4.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 126,746 shares of company stock valued at $589,958. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MannKind

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNKD. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in MannKind by 186.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 519,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 338,121 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MannKind by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 16,057 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in MannKind in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MannKind during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 789,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after acquiring an additional 51,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

About MannKind

(Get Free Report)

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.