MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

MTZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of MasTec from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $140.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MasTec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.75.

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $163.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20. MasTec has a 1-year low of $89.96 and a 1-year high of $166.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 146.27 and a beta of 1.75.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.17. MasTec had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. MasTec’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $461,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,122,051.98. This represents a 7.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 2,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total transaction of $331,312.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,490. The trade was a 9.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in MasTec by 1,205.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 8,255 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,480,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

