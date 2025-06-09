Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $992,000 Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,960 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 3.4% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 10,061,591 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,344,351,000 after buying an additional 332,081 shares in the last quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 2.7% during the third quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,981 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 83.7% in the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 277,720 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $64,709,000 after acquiring an additional 126,522 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 128,731 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, Harmony Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 74,175 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $203.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.21 and a 52 week high of $260.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.17 and its 200-day moving average is $224.12.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $95.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.04 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $933,940.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,815.27. This represents a 22.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 38,822 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.67, for a total transaction of $8,683,316.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,072,269.86. This represents a 17.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,507 shares of company stock valued at $42,694,080 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Apple to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Apple from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Apple to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.02.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

