MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) Upgraded to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Sunday.

Get MaxCyte alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on MaxCyte from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. BTIG Research set a $6.00 target price on MaxCyte and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MXCT

MaxCyte Stock Performance

Shares of MaxCyte stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.59 million, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.27. MaxCyte has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $5.26.

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $10.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.05 million. MaxCyte had a negative return on equity of 16.00% and a negative net margin of 78.36%. Analysts predict that MaxCyte will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MaxCyte

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in MaxCyte by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC purchased a new position in MaxCyte during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in MaxCyte by 34.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in MaxCyte during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in MaxCyte by 131.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. 68.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MaxCyte

(Get Free Report)

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MaxCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.