Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Raised to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

Medallion Financial Stock Performance

Shares of MFIN opened at $9.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $223.30 million, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.04. Medallion Financial has a 12-month low of $6.48 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $75.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.73 million. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 13.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medallion Financial will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medallion Financial Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Medallion Financial

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Medallion Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. Medallion Financial’s payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Medallion Financial by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 27,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Medallion Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $483,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Medallion Financial by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Medallion Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Medallion Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

About Medallion Financial

(Get Free Report)

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Taxi Medallion Lending. The company offers loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer recreational equipment; consumer financing for window, siding, and roof replacement, swimming pool installations, and other home improvement projects; senior and subordinated loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and taxi medallion loans to individuals and small to mid-size businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.