Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Raised to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.
Medallion Financial Stock Performance
Shares of MFIN opened at $9.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $223.30 million, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.04. Medallion Financial has a 12-month low of $6.48 and a 12-month high of $10.50.
Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $75.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.73 million. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 13.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medallion Financial will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Medallion Financial Increases Dividend
Institutional Trading of Medallion Financial
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Medallion Financial by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 27,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Medallion Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $483,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Medallion Financial by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Medallion Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Medallion Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.
About Medallion Financial
Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Taxi Medallion Lending. The company offers loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer recreational equipment; consumer financing for window, siding, and roof replacement, swimming pool installations, and other home improvement projects; senior and subordinated loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and taxi medallion loans to individuals and small to mid-size businesses.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Medallion Financial
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Five Below Pops on Strong Earnings, But Rally May Stall
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Intel’s Dual Gamble: AI Innovation Now, Foundry Fortunes Later?
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- X: 1 Reason to Bet on U.S. Steel, and 1 Reason to Hold Back
Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.