Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 494 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Merit Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XAR. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1,685.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth $66,000.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 1.9%

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $198.33 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $174.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.07. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $137.09 and a twelve month high of $198.81.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

