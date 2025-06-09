Merit Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bath & Body Works Stock Up 0.2%
Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $26.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.72. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $46.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.83.
Bath & Body Works declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 27th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.33%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bath & Body Works
Bath & Body Works Profile
Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bath & Body Works
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Five Below Pops on Strong Earnings, But Rally May Stall
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- Intel’s Dual Gamble: AI Innovation Now, Foundry Fortunes Later?
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- X: 1 Reason to Bet on U.S. Steel, and 1 Reason to Hold Back
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.