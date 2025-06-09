Millennium Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Northrim BanCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Northrim BanCorp by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Northrim BanCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Northrim BanCorp Price Performance

NASDAQ NRIM opened at $88.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $488.39 million, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.98. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $92.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.73 and its 200 day moving average is $80.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Northrim BanCorp Dividend Announcement

Northrim BanCorp ( NASDAQ:NRIM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $45.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.10 million. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 14.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on NRIM. Wall Street Zen cut Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Hovde Group increased their price objective on shares of Northrim BanCorp from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

Northrim BanCorp Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

