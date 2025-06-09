Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stake in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR – Free Report) by 61.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,902 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Rekor Systems were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REKR. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Rekor Systems by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Rekor Systems by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 79,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Rekor Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Rekor Systems by 1,666.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 204,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 192,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Rekor Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. 45.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rekor Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Rekor Systems Price Performance

Shares of REKR opened at $1.42 on Monday. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $2.67. The stock has a market cap of $167.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Rekor Systems had a negative net margin of 119.54% and a negative return on equity of 119.85%. The company had revenue of $9.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.92 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Rekor Systems, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Rekor Systems Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc, a technology company, provides infrastructure solutions for transportation, public safety, and urban mobility markets in the United States and internationally. The company's platforms include Rekor One, an AI-powered roadway intelligence platform; Rekor Command, a comprehensive cross-agency platform that offers various applications for traffic management centers, freeway service patrol, first responders, and maintenance crews; Rekor Discover, a platform that ingests data from its hardware and automates comprehensive analytics and actionable insights about the movement of objects across the roadway; and Rekor Scout platform, which automates previously manual processes with collaborative solutions that keep all stakeholders apprised of developing situations and accelerate reaction times to incidents and offenders.

