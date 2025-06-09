Millennium Management LLC Buys Shares of 70,747 Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 70,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Sera Prognostics during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sera Prognostics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sera Prognostics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Sera Prognostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

SERA stock opened at $1.55 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.77. Sera Prognostics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $9.13. The firm has a market cap of $58.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.71.

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. On average, analysts forecast that Sera Prognostics, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes in the United States. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies.

