Millennium Management LLC Buys Shares of 87,050 SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ:LAES)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ:LAES – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 87,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAES. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SEALSQ during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEALSQ in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. HUB Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEALSQ in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Bravias Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEALSQ in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Finer Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SEALSQ in the fourth quarter worth $615,000. 1.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LAES opened at $3.46 on Monday. SEALSQ Corp has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.17.

About SEALSQ

SEALSQ Corp, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor chips in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers semiconductors, such as VaultIC secure elements, secure arm platform, and smart card reader chips; identity provisioning services, such as IoT device provisioning and chip provisioning; and managed PKI for IoT solutions and trust services.

