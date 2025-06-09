Millennium Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,977 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,169 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 4th quarter valued at $746,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 4th quarter worth $247,000. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Stock Performance

TRST stock opened at $31.46 on Monday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $38.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.13. The company has a market capitalization of $598.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.64.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Announces Dividend

TrustCo Bank Corp NY ( NASDAQ:TRST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $45.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.99 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 18.56%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is 53.73%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 18th that allows the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

(Free Report)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.