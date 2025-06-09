Millennium Management LLC Has $497,000 Stock Holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 97.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 854,683 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REZI. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 293.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 705.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Resideo Technologies news, major shareholder Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R purchased 5,754,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.38 per share, with a total value of $100,013,227.38. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,754,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,013,227.38. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of REZI stock opened at $21.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.18 and a 200-day moving average of $20.81. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $14.18 and a one year high of $28.28.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Resideo Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

