Millennium Management LLC Has $504,000 Stock Holdings in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) by 59.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,360 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,831 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Beazer Homes USA were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 776.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beazer Homes USA

In other news, Director John J. Kelley III purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,215.50. This trade represents a 169.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on BZH. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Beazer Homes USA Stock Down 2.2%

NYSE BZH opened at $21.36 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.26 and a 200-day moving average of $24.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.24 million, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.09. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.37 and a 52 week high of $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 15.52.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $565.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

