Millennium Management LLC Has $553,000 Stake in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,348 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Adecoagro were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGRO. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,714,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,761,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,609,000 after purchasing an additional 714,911 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 567,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 266,816 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,435,000. Finally, Dauntless Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AGRO shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America downgraded Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.80 in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Adecoagro from $10.50 to $9.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.55.

Adecoagro Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:AGRO opened at $9.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.14. Adecoagro S.A. has a 52 week low of $8.45 and a 52 week high of $12.08. The company has a market capitalization of $910.74 million, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Adecoagro Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 3%. This is an increase from Adecoagro’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. Adecoagro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.45%.

Adecoagro Profile

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

Featured Stories

