Millennium Management LLC Has $557,000 Position in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 237,969 shares of the pipeline company's stock after selling 40,728 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC's holdings in Desktop Metal were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DM. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Desktop Metal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DM opened at $4.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.61. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.17.

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on Desktop Metal in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Shop System, an entry-level metal 3D printing using binder jetting; X-series platform that provides binder jet 3D printing of specialty materials, including metals and ceramics, and tools; and P-Series offers high-speed metal 3D printing.

