Millennium Management LLC Has $569,000 Position in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its holdings in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,794 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Univest Financial were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Univest Financial by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Univest Financial by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new position in Univest Financial in the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Univest Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Univest Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Univest Financial Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:UVSP opened at $29.46 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $850.80 million, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.74. Univest Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $20.67 and a 52-week high of $32.75.

Univest Financial Increases Dividend

Univest Financial ( NASDAQ:UVSP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $79.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.65 million. Univest Financial had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 8.51%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Univest Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Anne Vazquez purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.63 per share, for a total transaction of $35,787.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,937.50. This trade represents a 25.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Univest Financial

(Free Report)

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.