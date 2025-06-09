Millennium Management LLC Makes New $546,000 Investment in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 76,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MYTE. DJE Kapital AG bought a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 4th quarter worth $15,667,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,903,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,513,000 after purchasing an additional 97,527 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP increased its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 286.8% in the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 652,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 483,541 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 4th quarter worth about $1,598,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 4th quarter worth about $729,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of MYTE stock opened at $9.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.57 million, a P/E ratio of -21.86 and a beta of 1.08. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Cowen raised MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

