Millennium Management LLC Makes New Investment in Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 558,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Get Avino Silver & Gold Mines alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 251,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 68,400 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 166,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 75,750 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE ASM opened at $3.57 on Monday. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $3.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.59 and a beta of 1.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASM. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $2.20 to $2.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses on silver reserves in the Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.