Millennium Management LLC Makes New Investment in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 49,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SWBI. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 525,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 80,235 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 238.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Smith & Wesson Brands Price Performance

Smith & Wesson Brands stock opened at $9.78 on Monday. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $16.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $430.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.01.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $115.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.46 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smith & Wesson Brands Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech.

