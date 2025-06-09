Millennium Management LLC Purchases New Position in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 71,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viemed Healthcare Trading Up 2.0%

VMD opened at $6.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $265.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.59. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $9.81.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare ( NASDAQ:VMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Viemed Healthcare had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $59.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.60 million.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

