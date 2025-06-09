Millennium Management LLC Reduces Position in Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC)

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Free Report) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,791 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Omaha were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BOC. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Boston Omaha in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Boston Omaha in the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Omaha by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Omaha in the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. 60.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Omaha Price Performance

NYSE:BOC opened at $14.12 on Monday. Boston Omaha Co. has a one year low of $12.41 and a one year high of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $443.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.77 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.58.

Insider Transactions at Boston Omaha

Boston Omaha ( NYSE:BOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Boston Omaha had a negative net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $27.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.14 million.

In other news, major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 52,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $544,241.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,997,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,675,928.90. This represents a 0.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 432,555 shares of company stock valued at $4,897,974 in the last ninety days. 23.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Boston Omaha from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th.

Boston Omaha Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and asset management businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015.

Featured Articles

