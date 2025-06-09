Millennium Management LLC Sells 101,411 Shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Free Report) by 63.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,303 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 101,411 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Golden Ocean Group were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 683.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,741 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 830.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 195.3% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,294 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Golden Ocean Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Golden Ocean Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOGL opened at $7.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.51. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $14.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.10.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The shipping company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.48 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golden Ocean Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. The company’s dry bulk vessels comprise Newcastlemax, Capesize, and Panamax vessels operating in the spot and time charter markets. It also transports a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

